New Seafood Restaurant Coming Soon to Ewing

You'll have another dining option in Mercer County soon. There's a new seafood restaurant coming to Ewing Township, according to its Facebook page, and locals are anxiously awaiting its opening.

Have you heard of it? It's a chain restaurant called Crab Du Jour. It's described as a Cajun Seafood Boil & Bar. Sounds fun, doesn't it? It will be located at 1769 North Olden Avenue. I did a quick search on Google Maps and it looks like it will be replacing the old Maryland Crab Seafood House...the bright blue restaurant next to J&S Auto Haus.

You can check out their menu and eventually order online here. They have Po Boys, flounder, oyster and clam baskets, a Make Your Own Combo deal, a Family Catch deal, and if you have non-seafood eaters in your family, they have the classics, chicken tenders, wings, fried pickles and more.

I have to be honest, I'd never heard of it until back in the fall, when I found out a new location was opening in Hamilton, in the shopping center where the old Kmart was. A few of my friends have tried it out and love it. There are other New Jersey locations in Delran, North Bergen, Pennsauken, Turnersville, Springfield and more. Plus, there's another new one coming soon to Cherry Hill. There's also a Crab Du Jour at 1201 East Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, PA. Who knew? Lol.

I don't know an exact opening date of the Ewing location yet, but, will keep you posted.

Crab Du Jour's normal operating hours will be 11am - 9:30pm, 7 days a week. I can't wait to try it out.