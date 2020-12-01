New Specialty Pizza Place Just Opened in Downtown Princeton

You now have another choice for pizza in downtown Princeton. A new pizza restaurant, Proof, opened recently where Princeton Pi was, according to Community News.

I did a double take when I drove by the shop the other day because the last news I had heard was that Princeton Pi had closed for good. It was great to see a new life there. The building said, Proof, and let me tell you, the gourmet pizzas right in the front window had my mouth watering. Lol.

I did a quick online search when I got home, and Community News wrote a great article on Proof. Since Princeton Pi closed the building has gone through a major renovation. Proof is more than just pizza. There are also classic and chopped salads, a Veggie menu, and desserts.

Are you ready for these specialty pizzas? All are available by the slice and a full pie. Proof offers a salad pie, fried clam pie, mustard pie, breakfast pie (with pork roll & more), truffle pie, BLT pie, brooklyn pie and more. They all sound amazing. I can't wait to taste test them all. For their full descriptions, click here.

The Veggies menu includes Squash Rings, Roasted Mushrooms, Cauliflower Gnocchi, and more.

The Dessert menu includes a dessert pizza with nutella, fruit & marshmallows, zeppole, and Panzoratti Dolci. I have to remember to save room for dessert.

You can order online of place a delivery order.

Interesting fact...Proof is a member of Genesis Hospitality Group, the same group that runs Chez Alice on Chambers Street and the Peacock Inn on Bayard Lane.

Proof is located at 84 Nassau Street. It's hours are Sunday - Thursday 11am to 9pm. Friday and Saturday 11am - 10pm. Check them out online or call (609) 497-7663 for more information.