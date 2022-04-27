NFL Flag League Coming to Atlantic City, NJ

The NFL is coming to Atlantic City!

In an Instagram post, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small announced the city will be home to an NFL Flag team.

The league will play its games on Friday mornings at Dolphins Field in Venice Park and is for kids from 5th grade through 8th grade.

"The great city of Atlantic City rebuilt its recreation program and offering services we haven't had before," said Atlantic City mayor Marty Small. "This is just the start."

Small added that he is trying to work out similar deals with the MLB, MLS, and pro sports leagues as they look to give both boys and girls more activities in the city.

"We wanted to make a splash," said Atlantic City Rec Director Harold Bentley. With NFL Flag the kids get to use NFL jerseys and the real uniforms."

Bentley added that they hope to attract over 300 kids from Atlantic City with 10 kids on each team. The league will have four games on Friday morning, giving kids something to do on their off day for Summer schools and camps, which run Monday thru Thursday in the city.

"We envision this league for kids who want to create relationships and work on their skills," added Atlantic City assistant Rec Director Mike Griffin.

The league will take place from June 24 through August 5.

Signups will begin on May 9 and finish on June 10.

NFL flag has been around since the early 1990s but really began to take off in the 2000s.

NFL Flag is a no-contact brand of football, for boys and girls of all abilities, to help develop their fundamental football skills.

The league lists seven benefits of being a partner with the NFL, one of which is it's the only league that can wear official NFL gear—just like the pros.

Some other benefits of being a part of NFL Flag, it helps with a path to college, is a perfect introduction to catching, throwing, formations, routes, defensive skills, for the tackle game.

NFL Flag is also located locally all around South Jersey in places like Vineland, Hammonton, Ocean City, Egg Harbor Twp., Millville, Stone Harbor, Margate, Ventnor, and other areas all over South Jersey.

It's a great brand and now it's coming to the great city of Atlantic City.