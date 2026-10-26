Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ is adding seatbelts to Nitro, one of the biggest roller coasters in the park, before the ride reopens. Six Flags CEO John Reilly announced the change over the weekend.

What Is Changing on Nitro at Six Flags Great Adventure?

It’s a big change, and it’s one every single rider is going to notice.

Since its debut in 2001, Nitro has kept riders in their seats with only a lap-bar and upper-leg restraint system. The new seatbelts will add another layer of safety on top of that.

Honestly, the change was probably to be expected.

Why Is Six Flags Adding Seatbelts to Nitro?

The decision comes two weeks after a tragic incident on October 12 at Six Flags Over Georgia, just outside Atlanta. A rider on the Goliath coaster, which has a similar design to Nitro, lost his life when he was ejected from the ride.

READ MORE: Record-Breaking New Roller Coaster Coming to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ

The Nitro update is part of a broader safety review Six Flags launched after that incident, the company says.

“We have engaged independent engineers and ride inspection specialists to comprehensively review current safety procedures across our entire portfolio of rides and attractions, across all of our parks,” Six Flags said in a press release.

That means the review goes well beyond Goliath and Nitro.

Goliath, Nitro and Six Flags’ other similar rides have been closed to the public since the day of the incident. There’s no word yet on when Nitro will reopen.

Some industry insiders are speculating, however, that it may not reopen until 2027.

NJ's 10 Best Coasters For 2025 According To Chat GPT Jersey has a ton of coasters to enjoy this summer, from massive theme parks to surfside piers. These are the 10 best coasters in Jersey according to artificial intelligence. Gallery Credit: Buehler