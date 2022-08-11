NJ/Philly Area Has 2 of The Worst Airports For Cancellations in The U.S.
Probably not the best thing to read if you're about to fly out for summer vacation here in the NJ area. So, sorry in advance!
Here's something we all know: Airport traveling is already an exhausting enough endeavor on a good day, with no delays, long layovers, or worst of all... cancellations.
But the chances of having difficult air travel day are higher for us in the NJ/ Philadelphia area. Turns out, two of our airports are ranked among the worst in the whole country for cancellations!
Business Insider just dropped a list of the Top 10 Worst U.S. Airports For Flight Cancellations. AirHelp, which examines airport disruption, collected cancellation data between the period of May 27 and July 15 2022, the peak of summer vacation time.
So which of our airports made the list?
Newark Liberty International Airport - #2
The second worst in the country! NLIA came in at #2 with 7.6% of flights cancelled within that time.
Philadelphia International Airport - #5
P.I.A. tied with Charlotte Douglas International Airport in this spot at #5, with 3.8% of flights canceled.
At least we're not as bad as New York! They had two on the list. NY's La Guardia Airport ranks at the top of the list at #1, with 7.7% of flights cancelled during this time. (Ok, Newark is pretty darn close to this.)
And New York's John F Kennedy Airport came in at #10, with 3.6% of flights cancelled, according to the study.
Is this ringing true for you? Don't be afraid to drop your delay/cancellation stories!