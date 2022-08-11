Probably not the best thing to read if you're about to fly out for summer vacation here in the NJ area. So, sorry in advance!

Here's something we all know: Airport traveling is already an exhausting enough endeavor on a good day, with no delays, long layovers, or worst of all... cancellations.

attachment-iwan-shimko-tCp2K2sYpFg-unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

But the chances of having difficult air travel day are higher for us in the NJ/ Philadelphia area. Turns out, two of our airports are ranked among the worst in the whole country for cancellations!

Business Insider just dropped a list of the Top 10 Worst U.S. Airports For Flight Cancellations. AirHelp, which examines airport disruption, collected cancellation data between the period of May 27 and July 15 2022, the peak of summer vacation time.

So which of our airports made the list?

Newark Liberty International Airport - #2

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The second worst in the country! NLIA came in at #2 with 7.6% of flights cancelled within that time.

Philadelphia International Airport - #5

Philadelphia International Airport indicator plate Getty Images loading...

P.I.A. tied with Charlotte Douglas International Airport in this spot at #5, with 3.8% of flights canceled.

At least we're not as bad as New York! They had two on the list. NY's La Guardia Airport ranks at the top of the list at #1, with 7.7% of flights cancelled during this time. (Ok, Newark is pretty darn close to this.)

And New York's John F Kennedy Airport came in at #10, with 3.6% of flights cancelled, according to the study.

Is this ringing true for you? Don't be afraid to drop your delay/cancellation stories!

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.