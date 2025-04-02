It's the time of year when a lot of people are taking vacations.

Spring Break is a long-standing tradition that takes students all over the world to play sports or to, come on, you know it, party.

In winter, many plan warm-weather vacations

During the winter months, when you're stuck inside and it's freezing outside all you can think about is going someplace warm.

Planning a trip gives you something to look forward to. I'm all for that.

You most likely want to go someplace where there's no snow, ice, or a thermometer that reads below the freezing mark.

Although, you may want to head somewhere cold and hit the slopes before ski season wraps up.

So, on your mark, get set, go.

Airports are bustling these days. You need to be prepared before heading to one.

REAL ID Deadline Approaches on May 7

Have you gotten your REAL ID yet? The deadline is coming up quickly on May 7th. You'll need a REAL ID even to travel domestically unless you want to carry your passport.

Whether you're escaping the cold, visiting relatives, or traveling for work, there are some things you need to pay attention to.

The safety demonstration the flight crew gives just before you take off is one of them.

Although, you may think you'll never need this information, you just never know, so pay attention.

There are also codes that the airline crew may use that you've never noticed before.

If you've heard them while traveling before, you've probably wondered what the heck they mean (much like those codes over the loudspeaker at Walmart). We found a helpful guide that was just published by the NY Post.

Flight Attendants use code words with each other for certain in-flight situations

I found out what they're communicating to each other.

Keep reading.

Some may be warning the others about a stressful situation on board.