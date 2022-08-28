Nobody does summer better than New Jersey, but we also know how to make autumn beautiful here in the Garden State.

Here in New Jersey, we have some of the most amazing fall foliage, and a ton of beautiful spots to visit as the weather starts to cool down.

And yet, when we saw a list of the most charming places for a fall getaway in the nation, we thought for sure the Garden State would be represented. We were very wrong.

The list was put together by Best Life, a well-respected travel site, and in their defense, the list was only 8 towns deep, but New Jersey didn't make the cut, and that hurts.

Here are some of the towns that did make the list of 8. Congratulations to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Blowing Rock, North Carolina. Yes, that really is the name of the town.

We have nothing against those towns, but how about a little love for some charming New Jersey towns that would be perfect for a crisp fall day?

Here are some great suggestions right here in the Garden State for checking out foliage this fall, and any one of them could make a top list in the nation.

Egg Harbor Township. A visit to the Egg Harbor Township Reserve will have you falling in love with fall.

Smithville. Not only will you see great foliage, but you can get some Christmas shopping done.

Wall Township. Spend some time at Allaire State Park, and you will find yourself in a fall kind of mood.

Lake Hopatcong. Some of the most beautiful fall moments happen in the little piece of heaven known as Lake Hopatcong.

Lambertville. This is another amazing place to enjoy a fall day full of foliage, food, and shopping.

This is, of course, just the tip of the autumn iceberg for New Jersey fall foliage. Enjoy it wherever you go. Visit NJ has some great fall Garden State suggestions.

