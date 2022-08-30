NJ Housewives Star Teresa Giudice Tells Philly Crowd All About Wild Honeymoon [VIDEO]

To say Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice got candid about her recent honeymoon with her new husband would be an understatement.

Giudice, who just married Luis Ruelas in a lavish NJ ceremony, was part of a three-housewives appearance at Philly's Live! Casino last Friday, which I moderated.

Fellow NJ housewife Dolores Catania also appeared on the panel, along with former RHONY star Dorinda Medley, and both dished on attending Teresa and Luis' wedding, but only Teresa knew what went down behind closed doors during their honeymoon in Greece and Italy.

As seen in video below, captured by The City Pulse's Whitney Ullman, Giudice says she and Ruelas, um, consummated their marriage FIVE TIMES A DAY while on their trip. Going into further detail, Teresa says she and Luis are very sexual with each other, and that she can't keep her tongue out of his mouth. Watch what happens (pardon the pun, lol) below.

WOW! Talk about spilling the tea.

I have to admit that, upon hearing Teresa's juicy revelations, even I blushed!

I mean, the ARE newlyweds, but clearly these two have incredibly chemistry. Teresa stated that even before they got married, and now after, they still do the deed at least twice every day. Guess that 'love bubble' of theirs is well in tact!

