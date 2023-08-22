National Cinema Day is coming up this weekend and it’s the perfect day to see all of the movies you’ve been dying to see recently!

Going to the movies is such a fun experience, but in recent years, it’s been something you almost need to save up for! Standard movie tickets can be anywhere from $15-$18 without counting some of the snacks and drinks I’m sure 9 out of 10 people purchase every trip.

The good news is, if you’re looking to see some movies in theaters, this Sunday is the perfect day to do it. A lot of local theaters are participating in National Cinema Day and are offering select movie tickets for only $4 per person!

The fact that it’s on a Sunday is amazing too because it’s the perfect day to sit back, relax and kick up your feet at the movies for a very small price. This is not a nationwide promotion, so you have to check if your local theater is participating.

Based on the theaters listed by nationalcinemaday.org, there are quite a few in our area that will be showing select movies on Sunday, including Barbie and Oppenheimer if you haven’t gotten a chance to see those movies yet.

Some of the movies you’ll be able to see for only $4 are Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Hill, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Blue Beetle, Haunted Mansion and so much more. Some of the local theaters that are offering this awesome deal are the following:

Regal Independence Plaza - Hamilton, NJ

Regal UA - Oxford Valley, PA

AMC Neshaminy 24 - Neshaminy, NJ

Regal Burlington 20 - Burlington, NJ

Hillsborough Cinemas - Hillsborough Township, NJ

Regal Washington Crossing 22 - Warrington, PA

AMC Brunswick Square 13 - East Brunswick, NJ

AMC Freehold 14 - Freehold, NJ

Regal Moorestown Mall - Moorestown, NJ

AMC 309 Cinema 9 (Bethlehem Pike) - North Wales, PA

AMC Marlton 8 - Marlton, NJ

AMC Dine-In Menlo Park 12 - Edison, NJ

Regal UA Main Street 6 - Manayunk, PA

AMC Plymouth Meeting Mall - Plymouth Meeting, PA

AMC Dine-In Fashion District 8 - Philadelphia, PA

AMC Vorhees 16 - Vorhees, NJ

You can go on the official Cinema Day website and see what movies are playing near you! National Cinema Day is this Sunday, August 27th!

12 of The Most Annoying Pet Peeves About NJ Drivers! Here's what we can't stand about New Jersey drivers, according to you! Anything to add to this list?