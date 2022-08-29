Get $3 Movie Tickets At These NJ Movie Theaters This Weekend

If you like going to the movies, you're going to love this news.

Did you know this Saturday (September 3rd) is National Cinema Day? Don't worry you're not alone, I didn't either. Lol. Don't worry, we can all celebrate.

In honor of the big day Variety is reporting movie theaters around the country will be selling $3 tickets. Yes, you read that correctly, tickets will only be $3. Wow.

I know you're thinking this is too good to be true, but it's true.

National Cinema Day has its own website which answered my questions about this day. The $3 movie tickets are for every movie, every showtime, every format. That's great.

About 3,000 movie theaters across the country are participating, which means over 30,000 screens will be discounted. You're definitely winning with this. You could save some money on date night. Lol.

Which theaters in New Jersey will sell the discounted tickets?

There are quite a few. Check out a few on the list:

AMC Marketfair 10

Regal Independence Plaza & RPX

Picture Show at East Windsor

Regal Burlington

AMC Freehold 14

There are also a few not far from New Jersey, just over the border in PA:

Regal UA Oxford Valley

AMC Neshaminy 24

AMC Franklin Mills Mall 14

For the entire list, click here.

Text your friends, or your honey, and go. I know what I'm going to see...for the 2nd time. I absolutely loved Top Gun: Maverick and can't wait to see it again.

PS. The $3 doesn't include tax, online or third party ticketing fees, so it's going to be a little more than $3, but, it's still a really good deal.

For all the details, click here.

