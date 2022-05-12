NJ poll workers can earn more than $20 an hour

TRENTON — Interested in becoming a poll worker?

New Jersey counties, in partnership with the Department of State and New Jersey Division of Elections, are looking for residents to serve as poll workers for the upcoming primary election.

Those who staff a polling location will earn $21.43 per hour on in-person early voting days, which range from Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5, and $300 on Primary Election Day, Tuesday, June 7. Hours and days may vary.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to see our great democracy in action, firsthand," said Acting New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way.

Those interested in serving as a New Jersey poll worker may do so if they:

Are a United States citizen and a resident of New Jersey.

Are a registered voter in the county in which you reside.

Are at least 16 years of age. College and high school students are encouraged to apply. Note: Those under 18 years of age will work limited hours per shift and do not have to be registered to vote. Contact your County Board of Elections for further information.

Are not running as a candidate in this election.

Apply now a PollWorker.NJ.Gov.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

