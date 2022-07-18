NJ State Police boss: No ‘blitz,’ fines for speeding won’t change

It has become somewhat of a summertime ritual: Once again, the New Jersey State Police are telling drivers that reports potentially circulating on social media about a 30-day speeding ticket frenzy are not true.

Not only that, but State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan told News 12 New Jersey on Friday that fines for speeding will not increase fourfold this summer from $44 to $173, as had also been rumored.

News 12 itself said it had reported about the bogus crackdown which was to have involved 50 state troopers.

Callahan told New Jersey 101.5 in 2020 that ticket quotas such as to satisfy increased enforcement of speed limits are illegal in New Jersey.

Rumors of such "blitzes" were added to the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness' disinformation portal at the time.

However, Callahan did say Friday that "troopers are always on patrol 24/7 enforcing traffic violations," according to the State Police.

Authorities also took the opportunity to remind motorists to obey all traffic laws.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

