No matter what season it is, a lot of people in New Jersey depend on public transportation every single day. For many, NJ Transit id the go-to way to commute to work, visit family or even get to big events happening across the state. From catching a Mets Game in New York or going to Newark to catch a Devils game, it’s usually the best way to travel.

Read More: How Far Is the Closest Buc-ee’s to New Jersey?

Here’s something you should know before riding to your next event. If you’ve ever thought to yourself to bring a drink on the train to get a little bit of a buzz going before you get to your destination, since you aren’t driving, you may want to rethink that.

Can You Legally Drink Alcohol on NJ Transit Trains?

Hoboken Terminal Partially Reopens After Last Month's NJ Transit Crash Getty Images loading...

According to NJTransit.com, alcohol is not permitted on trains, busses or light rail trains. Actually, no drinks of any kind are technically allowed on any NJ Transit vehicles/trains. The policy has been around for a while, but NJ Transit really reinforced it back in December 2022, especially near events going on in the city that usually involve drinking of some kind.

I don’t really think it’s shocking to know that alcohol is banned on NJ Transit trains and vehicles, but the part that is surprising is that you’re technically not allowed to eat or drink on the vehicles or trains at all.

Most train stations have gift shops and Dunkin locations that provide snacks of your journey, so it doesn’t make much sense. NJ Transit doesn’t have a history of being super strict, but it’s good to know the rules.

The 22 Best Public High Schools in NJ Did your high school make the list of rankings? Gallery Credit: Gianna