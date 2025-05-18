It looks like the strike that has stopped New Jersey Transit train service across the state since late Thursday night could be coming to an end very soon.

Get our free mobile app

New reports say that New Jersey Transit officials have reached a tentative agreement with the union representing the engineers that had walked off the job. That's the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers (BLET) and Trainmen.

The exact nature of the agreement was not immediately clear.

NJ Transit Train Service to Resume Tuesday Morning

Train service will resume across the state on Tuesday morning (May 20).

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story reported that service would resume on Monday. New Jersey Transit officials have since clarified saying that service would start up on Tuesday.

New Jersey Transit officials say the contingency plans will remain in effect on Monday for commuters statewide as train service will take a bit of time to resume.

READ MORE: What to Expect For Your Monday Morning Commute

"Rail cars and infrastructure must undergo safety inspections, moveable bridges that were open must be closed into place and equipment must be at the proper locations to resume," NJ Transit announced Sunday evening. "Rail operations has immediately begun those efforts and is advancing them as quickly and safely as possible"

More details about the agreement are expected to be announced at a press conference with New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Transit's CEO Kris Kolluri around 7:45 p.m.

What's Next for the Agreement?

Both sides held negotiations with federal officials in Washington, D.C. today.

The union’s members will likely still have to vote to ratify the agreement, however. It'll be ratified by the New Jersey Transit board at their upcoming June 11 meeting as well.

“While I won’t get into the exact details of the deal reached, I will say that the only real issue was wages and we were able to reach an agreement that boosts hourly pay beyond the proposal rejected by our members last month and beyond where we were when NJ Transit’s managers walked away from the table Thursday evening,” BLET’s general chairman at NJ Transit, Tom Haas, said in a statement shared with the media Sunday evening.

This marks the end of New Jersey Transit's first strike in several decades.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details soon.

LOOK! Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100 From partial to complete totality, here's a complete look at every upcoming solar eclipse affecting New Jersey throughout the 21st century, according to timeanddate.com . Peak times are approximate and will vary based on precise viewing location. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant