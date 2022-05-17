NJ votes: Is this Shawn Mendes Springsteen cover a hit or miss?

I’ve seen some things in my life.

I’ve seen Madonna try to reboot Don McLean‘s "American Pie." Absolutely terrible.

I’ve also seen the Interrupters remake Billie Eilish‘s "Bad Guy." Far superior to the original.

Now I’ve seen something that falls somewhere in the great in-between so I’m going to let you decide this one.

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes says he’s a Springsteen fan. So I guess he feels he was paying tribute? I’m talking about a Tommy Hilfiger ad where Menendez takes on "Dancing In The Dark."

This was sadly Springsteen’s biggest hit, reaching No. 2. The Boss never had a No. 1. It was off of his "Born in the USA" album. The accompanying video was iconic with Springsteen in jeans pulling then-unknown Courteney Cox on stage to dance with him.

The 23-year-old Mendez does his best impression. But, for my money, it falls completely flat.

For as much of a vapid dance/pop song Bruce fans consider this tune to be (even Bruce himself refused to play it in concert for many, many years but later warmed up to it) Bruce's version still managed to have that frustrated Springsteen edge to it.

"You sit around gettin' older

There's a joke here somewhere and it's on me"

Mendes at 23 years old probably hasn’t had enough life experience to muster that frustration. It’s the difference between a boy singing this song and a man.

But he’ll help sell some designer clothing, right? And I guess we have to keep in mind that Bruce Springsteen must have signed off on allowing his music to be used in this manner. Many others have covered that song over the years as well.

Thankfully not Madonna.

So take a listen and let us know New Jersey, who did it better?

First the Shawn Mendes version.

Now the original

So who did it better? Vote in our poll below.

