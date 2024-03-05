One of the biggest music festivals in New Jersey just got even bigger for 2024. The Sea.Hear.Now. Festival just announced its 2024 lineup and it's a doozy.

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band to Headline Sunday's Shows

It doesn't get much more New Jersey than this. Legendary music icon Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band will headline the festival on Sunday, September 15.

It marks Springsteen's first official appearance at the festival, but his not first time on the stage. Bruce Springsteen appeared at the inaugural event in 2018 as an unannounced surprise guest.

Springsteen's tour will continue this summer making stops throughout the area as well — including shows on August 21 and August 23 at Citizen's Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa.

Acts also performing that day include The Gaslight Anthem, Norah Jones, Kool & The Gang, and more.

Noah Kahan To Headline Saturday's Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Saturday's festival will also have a ton of star power. Noah Khan will be headlining the performances that day.

Known for his smash hit songs "Dial Drunk," "Stick Season," and more, Kahan is currently on a global tour where he is selling out venues including the O2 in London and Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Acts also scheduled to perform that day include The Black Crowes, 311 Revivalists, and more.

Ticket Info for Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2024 in Asbury Park

The two-day music festival runs September 14 and 15 on the beach in beautiful Asbury Park, NJ.

Previous performers for the festival which started in 2018 have included Blondie, Incubus, Dave Matthews Band, Pearl Jam, Stevie Nicks, Green Day, and more.

A presale for the 2024 festival begins Thursday, March 7 at 10 a.m. ET Fans must register for the presale code on the festival's website. You can do that by clicking here.

A general on-sale will follow at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday (March 7) if any tickets remain.