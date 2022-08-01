Bring the count up to 18 adult-use weed dispensaries in New Jersey!

According to NJ.com, Verano Zen Leaf in Neptune NJ will officially be open for adult-use weed Friday, August 5.

For this opening, there will be some fun pomp and circumstance to mark the occasion. The event will be marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:30 AM, and adult-use sales will be permitted to begin 9 AM, according to an official township email.

The Zen Leaf location at 2100 NJ Route 66 has been open as a medical-use only dispensary for less than two years. Their other NJ locations in Lawrence and Elizabeth opened to the public for adult-use sales on April 21.

There will be more to look forward to than just the recreational weed sale in Neptune on Friday. There will also be a Zen Leaf Blimp flying overhead, free food, and product specials for branded tote bags, resin products, t-shirts, rolling paper and sunglasses!

The Neptune location will be a convenient spot for locals and visitors, as it is just two miles Fromm the Jersey Shore beaches, and popular nearby Asbury Park boardwalk.

If you're not familiar with the Verano Zen Leaf brand, they operate marijuana dispensaries for both medical and recreational use in several states across the US in clean, sleek modern facilities.

Personally, I haven't been to any of the New Jersey marijuana dispensaries yet, but if/when I do, it'll most likely be Zen Leaf.

Have you been to the Lawrence or Elizabeth Zen Leaf locations yet? What was your experience like? Let us know if you'll be heading to the Neptune location!

