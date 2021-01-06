NJ’s Anne Hathaway stars in pandemic movie ‘Locked Down’

What do you get when you take a Jersey girl who becomes an actress and throw in a pandemic as a storyline? A new movie called Locked Down.

Anne Hathaway was born in New York but moved to Millburn, NJ when she was six. She attended Millburn High School where she acted in several plays including Once Upon A Mattress. Sealing her Jersey street cred she also took the stage at Paper Mill Playhouse in works like Gigi and Jane Eyre according to Wikipedia. Get this. While still a student at Millburn High she was already cast in a TV show called Get Real. Want a South Jersey connection? Her grandfather was Joe McCauley, a WIP radio personality in Philadelphia.

Brokeback Mountain, The Devil Wears Prada, The Dark Knight Rises, and a Golden Globe and Oscar win later and she’s now starring in a movie we can all relate to.

Locked Down at first just seems like a story about a relationship going sour in the middle of stay at home orders during a pandemic. Sound familiar? But then changes into a movie about a jewelry heist.

Check out the trailer.

Haven’t you always wanted to say that to a toilet paper hoarder?

Hathaway plays opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor and the film also features Ben Stiller and Ben Kingsley. It’s directed by Doug Liman who did Swingers, Mr. and Mrs. Smith and The Bourne Identity. The release date is January 14 on HBO MAX. Looks like good stuff!

