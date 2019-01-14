NJTransit Got You Down? Here’s How You Can Make Your Commute More Enjoyable

Are you tired of your everyday commute to work? Trying to find ways to keep busy and engaged?

Your commute to and from work might involve taking a New Jersey Transit train to Penn Station, or maybe a Septa train to Center City, Philadelphia. Whether you are taking the train or just have a long drive to work, a lot of time is dedicated to work travel. According to a study by The Washington Post, Americans average commute time to work is 26 minutes.

Altogether, Americans spend 3.4 million years annually commuting to their workplace. Yikes.

Your commute doesn't have to be terrible. It can give you time to do things you don't normally have time to do. Here are some suggestions:

| Podcasts |

I like to think of podcasts as Netflix for my ears. There are many varieties of podcasts to engage, from murder mysteries and conspiracy theories to world politics, or sports...

Some recommendations include:

A Very Fatal Murder - A podcast created by The Onion, this parody of a True Crime Investigation follows the fake murder of a Nebraska High school socialite.

Timesuck - A weekly podcast hosted by Dan Cummins explores unique topics each week, from conspiracy theories to history.

Listen Money Matters - An entertaining and stimulating personal finance self-guide.

Side Hustle School - A look at how you can make some extra money on the side.

| Books |

Reading is relaxing and a great pastime. Though if you're like me and get dizzy while reading in the car or train, audio books are also a good option.

Here are some anticipated books for 2019 according to Oprah, who I trust my life with.

Golden Child - Claire Adams Black is the Body - Emily Bernard Merchants of Truth - Jill Abramson On The Come Up- Angie Thomas Bowlaway - Elizabeth McCracken

Here's the full list of anticipated books for 2019

| Multimedia |

Scrolling through some phone apps or Watching TV shows or Movies on your devices can be a great unwind to a busy workday.

Some suggested apps:

"Calm" - This app includes meditations, reflections, and adult stories for relaxation and sleep.

Instagram - Keeping up with what your family and friends are up to or looking at memes can take up a lot of time.

Pintrest - Fun ideas from shopping, to crafts and decorating.

Buzzfeed - Pop culture, interactive quizzes, current events .

| Movies / TV |

Movies/ TV to watch while you are on public transportation.

Parks and Recreation Sixteen Candles The Notebook Birdbox A Quiet Place

Movies NOT to watch while you are on public transportation

Murder on the Orient Express Taxi Snakes on A Plane Final Destination Titanic

| What not to do on Public Transportation |

This is an equally important list.