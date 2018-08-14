No Knock Ordinance in Hamilton

Don't you hate it when you hear a knock on your door, and none of your friends have told you they're going to stop by...ugh! I can't stand solicitors! I know a lot of people, who just don't answer the door, but, then, I get worried that if it's someone thinking about breaking into my house, then they're going to think the house is empty and break in....I know I have an imagination, but, it could happen! Well, thanks to Mayor, Kelly Yaede, Hamilton Twsp, Mercer County, residents have the chance to stop those unwanted knocks from solicitors, with their No Knock ordinance. You do have to sign up for the program on the right side of this page on Hamiltonnj.com and a decal will be sent ot your house. Only one person in your house needs to sign up. I hope other townships will follow with similar policies.