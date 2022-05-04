No Plans This Cinco De Mayo? Cooper’s Riverview in Trenton, NJ Has You Covered

Still, looking for some last-minute Cinco De Mayo plans? Cooper’s Riverview in Trenton, New Jersey has you covered. Speaking from personal experience,

Cooper’s Riverview always has a great turnout on Thursday nights and tomorrow should be one of the best ones in a while according to Facebook.

The bar posted the event on social media and is already getting some traction from residents who are looking to celebrate the holiday tomorrow.

Cooper’s has a live band coming to play between 7 pm and 10 pm with a DJ that will start directly after until closing time.

They are setting up loads of different food and drink specials that will get you into the spirit of celebrating. Mexican food is my favorite and everything that they have listed looks to die for. It’s listed that there will be an hour-long buffet set up that everyone can eat from for only $15.

It’ll include a fajita station with either beef or chicken to choose from and multiple toppings like cheese, guacamole, house-made salsa, and all of the other toppings you can think of. Another thing that they have going on in a churro bar. I’ve never personally had the chance to be in the presence of a churro bar but, I can already imagine it’s magical.

It’s listed that they’ll have toppings like chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, cinnamon sugar, and anything else you can think of. Of course, Cooper’s also has a menu of specialty drinks you can choose from to celebrate as well.

There’s a patron margarita, that you can buy by the glass, pitcher, or tower which is epic.

A margarita tower on a Thursday sounds like my kind of vibe. All margs also come in the flavors original, of pomegranate, peach, watermelon and even a spicy margarita made the cut.

