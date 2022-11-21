It’s officially Thanksgiving week, which means the biggest party night of the year is just a few days away. Blackout Wednesday, Drinksgiving, Thanksgiving Eve, or whatever you call the national holiday, is officially THE biggest bar night of the year in America.

Get our free mobile app

It surpasses New Year's Eve and St. Patrick's day, which is insane to me! It’s also the night that you go out to your local bars and see just about everyone you went to high school with and have your annual, unofficial reunion. There are plenty of bars to check out this Drinksgiving in Mercer County, NJ, but these are just a few that will really have you thinking to yourself, “hair of the dog”, while sipping your champagne with your family on Thanksgiving day.

Located at 50 Riverview Plaza, Trenton, NJ, 08611. Cooper’s is so spacious and for sure has the right atmosphere for this holiday. If you’re looking to get some drinks and dance with your friends, this is the place to go. They’re also having a special that night for $2.50 Bud Lites and $1 shots from 8-10 pm!

Located at 2694 Nottingham Way, Mercerville, NJ, 08619, Bill’s always has a great crowd and you can count on a great menu, also!

Located at 1400 Parkway Ave #1, Ewing, NJ, 08628. You can always count on getting reasonably priced drinks, great food, and a fun atmosphere. There’s a game room in the back of Firkin Tavern that will keep you and your friends occupied for hours while catching up!

Located at 9 Mercer St, Mercerville-Hamilton Square, NJ, 08690. This bar is known for having live music frequently and karaoke every Thursday from 9:30 pm -12:30 am. This Wednesday, Thrown Together is playing from 9:30 pm - 12:30 am, so make sure to stop by!

Located at 636 Bear Tavern Rd, Ewing, NJ, 08628, Al’s has a homey vibe with great drinks and even more amazing food. They’ll be open from noon until midnight with live music from 7 - 10 pm. Also, wine specials will be available all day, along with Happy Hour specials from 3 pm - 7 pm.

Located at 1644 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd, Hamilton, NJ, 08619. Killarney’s always draws in a crowd, especially on holidays. You can always bet on getting good drinks here while enjoying their outdoor space!

Best Noodle Shops In Mercer County, NJ There are plenty of restaurants right in our area that have killer ramen, pho, lo mein, etc. These are just a few of the best!