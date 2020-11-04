November’s Joint Base Noise Forecast – Two Loud Weekends Are Coming Up

The 2020 calendar has (amazingly, in my opinion) already flipped to November, and that means that our friends over at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst are sharing their training plans for the next month with us to give us the heads up about anticipated noise.

Ocean County residents know that when they start to hear loud booms, before you panic you should check out the Joint Base's noise forecast, chances are that the explosions are likely from soldiers training over in the Pine Barrens.

October got pretty loud during the middle of the month, and from the schedule that Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst posted this week, we could have some similar stretches in November, too.

The peak of the training noise for November is going to be between Thursday, November 12th and Sunday, November 15th, then again between Thursday the 19th and Monday the 23rd.

Here's the full calendar for November 2020:

You're more likely to hear, as some locals call it, "the sounds of freedom" if you live west of the Parkway, but when clouds roll in, the noise can carry further than usual, and it's not unheard of to hear the rumbles further into the east-of-the-Parkway neighborhoods on overcast days.

You can of course always click here to follow Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst's official Facebook page to stay up to date with everything going on over there in the Pine Barrens.