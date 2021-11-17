Did any of you Royal Watchers catch this? A popular royal couple was spotted close by in New Jersey recently. I'll give you a hint, one of them is a cutie ginger. Lol.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, attended a Veterans Day luncheon on Thursday, November 11th, at local air force base, Joint Base McGuire - Dix - Lakehurst (JBMDL) in Burlington County. Wow. How cool is that?

The buzzworthy couple were in New York City the night before at the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum, according to US Magazine.

The royals took the short drive from the city to JBMDL to visit with military members and their spouses in honor of Veterans Day. Remember, Prince Harry once served with the British Army. They talked about their military experiences and challenges they've faced. It looked casual and fun, with many of the pictures showing them laughing together.

The Us Magazine article quoted a statement saying in part, "Today, November 11, is a day for reflection, honor, and admiration in many countries around the world. Throughout the week, and in reflection of each of these days, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have committed themselves to remembering, appreciating, and supporting service members, veterans, and military families. Throughout the year, they have met with, volunteered alongside, and advocated for all those who have served or still do."

I can't believe they were only about a half hour away. Hey, Prince Harry and Meghan, next time you're in New Jersey, stop by 94.5 'PST. We'd love to meet you.

