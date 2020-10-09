Now Open in Freehold Raceway Mall’s Food Court

I have yet to try this popular, delicious chicken!

Popeyes is now open at Freehold Raceway Mall!

This chain's actual official name is Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, but everyone just calls it Popeye's.

They have been a huge competitor of Chick-fil-A and KFC for years, especially when it comes to their chicken sandwiches!

We have a few Popeye's stand-alone locations with drive-throughs in Monmouth County and they always look crowded...plus you can never have too many chicken options, so welcome to Freehold Raceway Mall, Popeyes!

Popeyes

It will be quite interesting to see Popeyes and Chick-fil-A battle it out in the food court, but that's a good 'problem' to have as a foodie! At least if you are at Freehold Mall on a Sunday when Chick-fil-A is closed (yes, they are still closed on Sundays) you have another chicken option!

In case you're not famiiar, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen began 47 years ago in Louisiana with one small restaurant serving spicy, New Orleans[- style chicken. Alvin C. Copeland, the man who opened the restaurant, named it after the character in the classic movie The French Connection.

I hear their buttermilk biscuits are great. And not only do they have fried chicken...but they have popcorn shrimp, too.

When it comes to fast food fried chicken sandwiches, which is your favorite? The latest poll done by Thrillest (Feb. 2020) shows the top 3 to be:

#3: Chick-fil-A's Original Chicken Sandwich

#2: McDonald's Buttermild Crispy Chicken Sandwich

#1: Popeyes Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes chicken Sandwich

The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich: Brioche bun, a hefty piece of buttermilk-battered chicken, huge pickles, and mayo.

And.....now I must try it!