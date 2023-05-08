Good news for pickle-lovers at the Jersey Shore! It's not everyday you hear about a shop a niche as this opening! This is a "big dill", as they say!

If you're absolutely obsessed with pickles, you've gotta check out Ocean City Pickle Company coming soon to Ocean City! They'll be located at 1324 Asbury Ave. According to the Smithville Pickle Company's Facebook page, they'll be open for business this Memorial Day weekend!

"We love our cozy shop in Historic Smithville, NJ - The Village Greene , but we had always had plans to expand for more space! Smithville is our home, but we are so EXCITED TO SHARE WE WILL NOW HAVE A SECOND LOCATION ON ASBURY AVENUE, OCNJ! This location is BIGGER and will have more brands and flavors , FOR ALL OF OUR PICKLE LOVERS!"

This will be the second location for Smithville Pickle Company, which has its flagship store open in Galloway Township, at 615 E Moss Mill Rd. They say the Ocean City shop will be even bigger and better!

If you have a taste for tart and tang, you'll love it. They have over 40 flavors of popcorn, pretzels and homemade sauces. And if you thought they only pickle cucumbers, you'd be wrong! Along with 18 different brands of pickles of all different flavors, you can also find pickled carrots, mushrooms, beets, and more!

Pickles are such an underrated snack and so oddly satisfying! Memorial Day weekend isn't far off! Will you be checking this pickly place out?

