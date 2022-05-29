Last Call! 18 South Jersey Bars We Used to Close That No Longer Exist
Ah, we're sure you remember (and miss!) a local bar or two where everyone knew your name. Bars you'd hit with friends until the lights came on and the bartender proclaimed 'last call!' Let's look back on the ones you miss the most.
You went for the drink specials, the music, the trivia, the people, the food!
Whether you had that bar you could roll into alone because there was a good shot you'd run into someone you knew, a secret spot where you could kind of be alone with a crush where no one knew you, or socialize with friends until the sun was close to coming up, there are some hot spots we know you really miss in South Jersey!
Maybe it was a corner bar in your old hometown or a bar inside a restaurant. The bars where you hung with old friends, made new ones, fell in 'like' for a night, and a few left you with hazy memories.
We recently asked you to tell us what bars you miss in South Jersey that no longer exist, and from near the Philly bridges (Connie Mac's!) to the coast of the Jersey Shore (Rod & Reel), here are a few names that came up over and over again.
18 South Jersey Bars We Used to Close That No Longer Exist
We'd love to keep adding to our list! So, let us know where you used to hang out!
**A previous version of this story incorrectly cited Larry's in Millville as an establishment that is closed. The bar is still open and operating.