OctoberFeast is Back In Peddler’s Village Next Month

Fall has officially kicked off today and I have started my hunt for the best fall events for 2022. Peddler’s Village is one of the most wholesome, family experiences in the area and they’re kicking off their annual OctoberFeast for 2022.

This weekend-long event is perfect for every single one of your family members and friends to enjoy. It’s always tough finding those events that are kid-friendly yet still fun for the adults, but Peddler's Village nails that balance with this event.

Both days of the weekend-long festival will include food, drinks, live music, and much more. The weekend kicks off on Saturday, October 15 with live entertainment starting at 12 and the final performances wrapping up at 5 pm.

You’ll be able to hear music that day from Philadelphia German Brass Band, GTV Almrausch, and Galena Brass Band. For food and drinks that day, there will be a beer, wine, and spirit garden for the adults while also offering food tents, food trucks, and Bacon on A Stick, according to peddlersvillage.com.

Activities for the kids and adults will include Throwhouse Axe Throwing, Pony Rides and petting zoo, Bootlegger Bo’s Gem Mining, face painting, and art and moonbounces!

All of that and more will be continuing to the next day, Sunday, October 16 as well for more fun! If you’re interested in making your way out, Peddler’s Village is located at 100 Peddlers Village, Lahaska, PA, 18913 and is open year-round.

They host so many different themed events all year for every holiday, so if you haven’t gone yet, it’s time to plan your trip to OctoberFeast in just a few weeks!

