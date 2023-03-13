Oh no! The iconic Rubber Duckie at Sesame Place in Langhorne is gone, but, don't worry, it's not gone for good.

You know what I'm talking about, right? Ernie's friend, the huge, 8-foot, 2000 pound, bright yellow rubber duckie has been perched on top of the very tall Sky Splash water slide since 1995. Wow.

Sesame Place Philadelphia Press Release Sesame Place Philadelphia Press Release loading...

If your family is anything like my family, whenever we'd drive anywhere near it, we'd alert the kids, "Hey kids, look! There's the rubber duckie." They loved seeing it. I'd even catch myself looking for it when the kids weren't in the car. I'm going to miss seeing it up there on its soap dish.

But, like I said, it's not gone for good.

Where did it go? According to a Sesame Place Philadelphia press release, the Rubber Duckie's disappearance is due to the exciting construction currently going on in the amusement park.

A new tropical themed land, Big Bird's Beach, is being created for the 2023 season and it requires the Rubber Duckie be relocated. Phew, I'm so happy it's still going to be around.

You could choose it's new home too. Sesame Place is holding a contest on its social media for the duckie's new home. I still want it to be up high so we can see if from the surrounding area. We'll see.

Sky Splash, which is a six-story family raft ride is becoming Elmo's Surf 'n' Slide this summer. Twiddlebug Land is being colorfully and creatively reimagined as it becomes Big Bird's Beach.

Other new features include Rosita's Seaside Slides, Abby Splash & Spray Garden and Little Bird's Bay.

Also new for this summer is Bert & Ernie's Splashy Shores and a water play adventure area.

I'm sure you can't wait to visit. Click here for ticket information and more.

