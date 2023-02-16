The Sesame Street themed amusement park in Langhorne (Bucks County), Sesame Place, has announced some new, exciting additions for its upcoming 2023 season.

I'll give you a hint, you'll be having some tropical fun in the water this summer.

Alright, alright, I'll tell you...I'm no good at keeping secrets. There will be a brand new land at Sesame Place this season where you and your family are going to have some tropical fun.

The new land is called "Big Bird's Beach." Sesame Place says, "The vibes are chill, and your furry friends are ready for splashy water fun."

If you've been to Sesame Place before, it's located where Twiddlebug Land was. There are going to be new water slides, a wave pool for the whole family and a splash around area. Don't worry, there's plenty of shaded seats to chill in too.

There's also going to be exclusive cabanas for rent with a private splash area.

You'll want to check out Elmo's Surf 'n' Slide. It's a six-story family raft ride. Wow. You can fit six people in the raft for a splashing good time.

Rosita's Seaside Slides are in single and double seater tubes. You'll be screaming, "Wheee."

Little Bird's Bay is a 10,000 square foot family wave pool.

You're family will also love Abby's Splash and Spray Garden.

I bet you can't wait to go, right?

It's February and it's going to be 62 degrees today in the NJ/PA area. Crazy, right? I'm sure this great weather has you longing for some Sesame Place fun. It will be here soon, I promise.

For ticket information, including 2023 season passes, click here.

