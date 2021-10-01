Oktoberfest 1 Food Truck Festival in New Jersey is Happening This Weekend

October is here and it's time to kick off spooky season with some Halloween festivities. The first weekend of October is always the busiest. People are anxious to not only put up their Halloween decorations, but it's a time where they start going to pumpkin patches, wineries, and going all out in the name of Halloween.

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, Lurita Winery is having its Oktoberfest 1 Food Truck Festival this Saturday and Sunday. Bring the family out for a day filled with food trucks, live music, wagon tours and more. Doors open Saturday from 11-9 and Sunday 11-7. If you are 21 or older and purchase in advance, tickets are only $12. If you would like to buy your ticket at the gate, the cost will be $14. Those 20 and under can get in for free. According to Lurita Winery, if you purchased a ticket for last year's event, they will be honored this year.

With your ticket comes free parking, a souvenir Laurita Wine Glass, access to free Scenic Shuttle Service to and from the parking area, access to all the food trucks on the grounds, the playgrounds, and all of the wine bars. Not to mention there will be fireworks Saturday night!

Countless of food trucks will be on site from your favorite local restaurants. Coldstone, Buzzettas, Mexi-boys, REDs Pizza Express. Cousins Maine Lobster and more will be in attendance.

For a list of the bands that will be performing and their set times, click here.

Address:

Laurita Winery

85 Archertown Road

New Egypt, NJ 08533