I know it's still summer but it's not too early to start thinking about some fall fun.

Hamilton Township (Mercer County) has set the date for its annual Oktoberfest, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

The outdoor festival will be on Sunday, October 16th from 11am - 5:30pm at Veterans Park (use the Kuser Road entrance to the park).

Thousands of people go to this fun event each year.

There will be fun for all ages so bring your family and friends. There will be lots of food, vendors, live music, inflatable bounce houses, fire pits, a petting zoo, a crafters village and so much more.

I always look forward to local events like this one. Pumpkins, mums, cornstalks, scarecrows, friends and neighbors...I love it all.

Hopefully the weather is nice, sunny with a little fall chill in the air would be so nice, but if it isn't, don't worry, a rain date has been set for Sunday, October 23rd.

Hamilton Township is still looking to add more vendors to Oktoberfest. If you are a crafter, small business, non-profit organization or political organization you are welcome to apply for a spot. For more information, click here.

