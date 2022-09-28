Want to get some exercise and support a good cause all at the same time? This event that’s being hosted at Laurita Winery is your chance to not only get your daily workout in, but make a difference while doing so.

The Laurita 5K race is back in New Jersey this year and is coming up really soon! Participants sign up from all over the area to support a local nonprofit organization while running a 5K race through the vineyards of Laurita Winery.

This is the 5th year of runners running through the vineyards of Laurita Winery and it’s going to be bigger and better this year!

A portion of the proceeds made from the race will benefit Mary’s Place by the Sea, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting women who are receiving treatment for cancer, according to Laurita Winery’s website, lauritawinery.com. After you get done running the 5k, Laurita Winery has some amazing plans in store for participants.

Following the race, you can quench your thirst with some of their award-winning wine, live music, games, awards, food vendors, and more! Each runner will get a tech shirt, a souvenir wine glass, a glass of wine, and free downloadable photos from the event.

This event is $42 per person and will be happening on October 8 from 10 am to 2 pm, so make sure to come out and support this extremely important cause. If you’re interested in more details, you can go check out Laurita Winery’s website here. Laurita Winery is located at 85 Archertown Rd, New Egypt, NJ, 08533.

8 Places to Get Amazing Apple Cider Donuts in Central Jersey Sink your teeth into these hot, fresh apple cider donuts this fall!