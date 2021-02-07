How about this for a twist? M. Night Shyamalan’s making another comic-book movie.

This one isn’t an original concept like Unbreakable and Glass that was inspired by superhero tropes. This one is a direct adaptation of a graphic novel titled Sandcastle. Shyamalan’s movie version is called Old, and it stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, and Ken Leung. Even though it’s an adaptation, it looks like a classic Shyamalan thriller: A family goes to an idyllic beach when suddenly everyone starts inexplicably getting... old.

Reviews for the original graphic novel compared it to a murder mystery, an episode of The Twilight Zone, and a Lars von Trier movie which is quite the combination of elements. The first trailer for the film just premiered during the Super Bowl. Watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.

A movie about people trapped in a single location, getting older all the time but never able to leave? Well, that’s not a relatable premise at all in 2021. You don’t scare us, M. Night Shyamalan! Old is scheduled to open in theaters on July 23.