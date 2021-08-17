Old York Cellars Winery in Quaker Bridge Mall Closing For Good

Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but, I just found out on Facebook that the Old York Cellars Winery on the lower level of Quaker Bridge Mall (near The Cheesecake Factory) is closing its doors for good.

The reason for the closing isn't a lack of business, it was a dispute with the landlord.

Here's the Facebook post, announcing the news:

Don't worry, you'll still be able to get your Old York Cellars wine closeby...at DeLorenzo's Pizza on Sloan Avenue in Hamilton...only about 10 minutes away from the mall. Phew. I know you're relieved.

DeLo's has been an "outlet partner" of Old York Cellars, but, now will carry their full portfolio. I have several friends who have memberships, and although very disappointed, they were happy to hear the news that they'll be able to pick up their wine there....and grab some of the best pizza around. Lol.

