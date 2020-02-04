Olive Garden’s Bouquet of Breadsticks are Back!

Chocolates, flowers and stuffed animals may seem like the right, and safe, way to go when picking up gifts for your special someone this Feb. 14. But instead of the traditional present ideas, how about breaking the mold and bringing Olive Garden’s never ending breadstick glory home – in a bouquet.

The Italian-American food chain is bringing back its Breadstick Bouquets for Valentine’s Day. The ever-popular pre-dinner breadsticks have always been a staple of the Olive Garden dinner. Now an adorable arrangement of the delicious loaves can go home too. The wrappers will have funny, pun-ridden liners such as, “My love for you is never ending,” and “For you (but will you share with me?).”

According to People, you can get a full 3 course meal for two for only $34.99, and you can get the meal to go. Patrons are also able to purchase an after-dinner mint box with a love poem featured inside. “Roses are red, Violets are blue. Here’s a box of mints, I made just for you,” is waiting for your date. The only question after giving this bouquet will be, “Can I have one?”