Opening Date Set for Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge in Bordentown, NJ
Everybody's buzzing about the new, upscale restaurant opening in the old Mastoris Diner in Bordentown. Well, I've got great news. It's opening next week.
Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge has announced it will be opening its doors for the first time on Monday, December 19. It's completely renovated and ready to serve you. Wait until you see it. Wow.
Lunch will be served from 12pm - 4pm and dinner from 5pm - 11pm.
If you're planning on checking it out for dinner, you have to make a reservation by calling (609) 262-0110.
Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Bar seems like more than just a restaurant, it's an experience. It's elegant, fine dining without having to travel to the nearby cities. IT's a premier, authentic Italian restaurant and piano lounge. It's mission is to provide you with exceptional food, service and entertainment.
Heading up the kitchen team is Chef Maurizio Peccolo. He's straight from Italy and has spent over 40 years working in the very best restaurants in Italy and around the world.
Make sure to visit the elegant Piano Lounge after dinner from 6pm - 11pm. Dean Schneider is the Music and Entertainment Director.
Wine lovers will love the restaurant's wine program.
Managing Partner, William Burris is no stranger to the restaurant business. He owns several popular and successful places in Beach Haven (Long Beach Island) including the Black Whale Bar & Fish House, Parker's Garage & Oyster Saloon and Bird & Betty's. Burris has also owned restaurants in New York City and Bergen County.
The restaurant is hoping to attract locals as well as business types traveling through the area, as the state capital of Trenton is close by, and it's located between two major cites, Philadelphia and New York City.
"Ristorante LUCCA is destined to be the go-to place to meet for the legislatures, lobbyists, lawyers, union leaders and other business leaders who live and frequent the area. Located on a main thoroughfare close to the state capital in Trenton, this is a very feasible venture," Burris said. "The restaurant was conceived to be a special place where you can dress for the occasion, enjoy a terrific culinary experience and move into the piano lounge after dinner."
The restaurant does have a dress code you must follow. Click here for more details. It's nice to dress up and go out...and not have to travel to the city.
Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Bar is located at 144 Route 130 in Bordentown (the old Mastoris Diner).
Reservations are required for dinner. Please call (609) 262-0110.
Visit the restaurant's website for more details.
