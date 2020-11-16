Revere Restaurant in Ewing is helping to support the Middletown Township Police Department's annual "Shop With a Cop" holiday program this year, according to Facebook.

This put an instant smile on my face. Not only is Revere Restaurant filled with good food, it's also filled with good people. You can help too...it's simple...you just order Revere's "Shop With a Cop" Family Dinner Package from now until December 11th, and 50% of the proceeds will go to "Shop with a Cop."

Here's what you'll get:

Choice of one: Mozzarella Alla Vodka, Asparagus Rollatini, or Eggplant Rollatini.

Choice of one: Caprese, Caesar, or Winter Salad (arugala, butternut squash, goat cheese, candied walnuts with a maple vinaigrette).

Choice of one: Vodka Rigatoni, Penne Bolognese, Ricotta Gnocchi with spinach and gorgonzola.

Choice of one: Chicken Francaise, Seasoned Chicken, Eggplant Parmesan, or Chicken Parmesan.

Choice of one: Cannoli, Fudge Brownie, or Tiramisu.

Four people will enjoy for only $65. Do the math, that's a great deal. Remember, half of that money will go to the "Shop with a Cop" holiday program. Win, win. Revere asks that you pre-order day of before 3pm for delivery or pick up at (609) 882-6365.

According the Middletown Township Police Department website, the mission of "Shop with a Cop" is "to brighten the holiday season for the children and families who are in need. Through guidance counselors, private submissions and school employees we are able to identify children whose family may be struggling financially, have an ill parent or sibling and/or have a deployed parent. Knowing the financial burden the holiday season can bring, we do our part to bring back that holiday magic. Each child that participates is paired with an officer to go shopping at our local stores. We finance this massive shopping event through some very generous donations and events we hold throughout the year. Every single penny that is raised for this event gets spent on these children and their families."

Isn't this amazing? For more details on "Shop with a Cop" click here.

For information of the "Shop with a Cop" Family Dinner Package at Revere Restaurant, click here.

Revere Restaurant is on River Road in Ewing Township.