Very soon, will be able to pick a day, any day, to have our favorite drink or dinner outside at our favorite restaurant.

There really is nothing like it has that time with friends or the family sitting outside around the Jersey shore.

Do you notice that every year, as soon as it starts getting warm, the area comes alive and the parkway becomes just a little bit more crowded? That's when you know, summer is just right around the corner.

This guide will help you find some restaurants to check out when those more consistent, beautiful, summer days hit us.

It wasn't that long ago when we hit 70 degrees in February. Shortly after that, we were hitting a few day stretches of 60 degrees. I don't know about you, but that really makes it difficult to sit still at work and not think about getting out.

After those gorgeous days, I do have to add that north Jersey and Eastern to Northeastern Pennsylvania saw blizzard conditions. We were at least spared from that wild swing.

I traveled up and down the Garden State Parkway and found the top ten restaurants that we all need to check out in Ocean and Monmouth County when the warm weather hits us again. Each restaurant has its own unique menu and drinks options.

Of course, the one thing we all love when it comes to outdoor dining is the view.

If you are a patron of some of these locations, please, feel free to share your experiences to help our fans become their fans.

Top Ocean County, NJ Restaurants for Outdoor Dining From Toms River, down to Manahawkin, and up to Point Pleasant, these restaurants are perfect to dine outside when it is warm out.

Top Monmouth County, NJ Restaurants for Outdoor Dining Here are the top 5 Monmouth County, NJ Outdoor Dining Restaurants You Need to Try This Year