It is right around the corner, the month of May, and truly warmer and more enjoyable weather. Let's face it May is the month we really start getting back outdoors once again. April has too many showers and colder temps, but May is when we get going, especially outdoors.

Get our free mobile app

May is also the month we "unofficially" kick off summer here at the Jersey Shore. Just about one month and its summer, can you believe it? It feels like we just got into winter, but that is now in the rearview mirror. Most folks I talk to are more than ready for warmer and sunnier days. Time to open the windows and let the fresh air in and get out and about.

Another thing folks are looking forward to is their time outdoors at night and enjoying beautiful nights under the stars, doing all kinds of great things like walking the boardwalks, dinners out, time in the backyard, going out for a drink, hitting your favorite ice cream place, and more.

Unsplash.com Kelsey Chance Unsplash.com Kelsey Chance loading...

Another sign of getting back to the outdoors is news from a recent APP.COM article. It's the return of "Downtown Night Out" in Downtown Toms River. This extremely popular event in Downtown Toms River is set to return on May 13. Downtown Night Out will continue on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29. This comes as welcome news to area residents and downtown businesses. Have you gone out for a meal outdoors in Downtown Toms River? It's a great way to get out and about and enjoy nighttime downtown as you have never had before.

According to the APP.com article, the following restaurants will be open during "Downtown Night Out".

Capone's

A Thyme for All Seasons

Crave

Bubby's Beanery

Mangia Bagel Bistro

Mathis House

Moe's Southwest Grill

Taco Tastic

The Office Lounge

Water Street Bar and Grill

So get ready to get back outdoors and enjoy dinner under the stars in Downtown Toms River beginning Friday, May 13th.

If you have gone to 'Downtown Night Out" let us know what you thought and give us your review.

Speaking of Going Out for a Drink, What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?