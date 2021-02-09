Over $300,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Mercer County

Whoa. Check your tickets. A winning New Jersey lottery ticket, worth almost a half a million dollars, was recently sold in Mercer County, according to TAPinto Hamilton Robbinsville.

The winning ticket was for Monday night's Jersey Cash 5 jackpot. It was sold at Tony's Deli & Grocery (755 Hamilton Avenue) in Trenton. Anyone buy tickets there? Actually, there were three winning tickets, but, only one was sold locally. The three winning tickets will split the $925,659 jackpot, each collecting $308,553. Wow. Not bad...I'd take it. Lol. The deli will get a $2,000 bonus check for selling a winning ticket.

The winning numbers were 25, 28, 35, 36, and 45 and the XTRA number was 4.

Do you ever dream about what you would buy if you won the lottery? I do, all the time. First, I'd help my family and friends, and then, I'd buy a beach house. Ahhhh. I'd love to take a tropical vacation too.

To be honest, I've never really paid attention to the lottery until recently, as I've been playing daily for my dad, as he's recovering from an accident (don't worry, he's doing well). Each day I get a text with the games and numbers to play. I play Jersey Cash 5 for him everyday, Pick 3, Pick 4, Mega Millions, and grab him some scratch off tickets, but, I did not get any of his tickets from Tony's Deli & Grocery. Darn. I typically go to the same deli to play, but, maybe I should switch it up and get tickets from different places. Hmmm, I don't think I've ever heard of big winner from the deli where I play. Lol.

Congratulations to the winner.