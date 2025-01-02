If you’re a foodie, there’s nothing more exciting than hearing about a new “best of” list, especially when there are restaurants on the list you can actually get yourself to.

The New York Times posted their list of the best restaurants of 2024 and PA, get ready for some fine dining. Let’s be honest, getting on that list is not an easy task.

With so many incredible restaurants across the country, the competition is intense.

So, when a spot earns that top recognition, you know it’s something special.

If you haven’t gotten the chance to see which restaurants made it, three restaurants in Pennsylvania have officially made the cut this year!

Whether it’s the flavors, the atmosphere, or the unforgettable dining experience, these places clearly have something that sets them apart.

I for one love a nice night out. A fancy cocktail, amazing appetizers, and even more delicious entrees make for some truly amazing nights out with friends or family.

These restaurants are known to have killer ambiance, and, let’s face it, the kind of dishes that make you want to snap a photo before digging in.

The phone always eats first when you’re out at places this good.

So, if you’re curious about which PA gems claimed a spot on this prestigious list, we’re about to dig into what makes them so special.

Whether you’re a local or just love planning your next food adventure, these spots deserve a spot on your radar!

Which PA Restaurants Were Named Best in America for 2024?

Fet-Fisk - Pittsburgh, PA

This amazing restaurant in Pittsburgh, PA is a seafood lover’s dream. Fet-Fisk started as a pop-up restaurant in 2019, but since March of last year, it has been a staple in the city.

From raw oysters to steamed Hollander mussels, there is something for every seafood eater on this menu. It’s located at 4786 Liberty Ave in Pittsburgh.

Little Walter’s - Philadelphia, PA

If you haven’t dined at this Polish-American restaurant in Fishtown yet, you need to get yourself here.

The pictures of the fresh kielbasa and pierogies at this adorable Philadelphia restaurant will have you making a reservation ASAP. It just opened in June of 2024 but has made a name for itself quickly. Little Walter’s is located at 2049 E Hagart Street in Philadelphia.

Passerine - Lancaster, PA

Passerine is a French-American-styled restaurant located right in Lancaster, PA.

This short yet powerful menu iis packed with all kinds of dishes like braised lamb ragu and grilled branzino. You can find Passerine located at 114 N. Prince Street in Lancaster.

