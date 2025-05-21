If you're looking to buy a home these days, chances are you've felt disappointed at some point in your search.

Home prices are still sky high and mortgage rates aren't at the low levels they were a few years ago...it's rough out there.

The median sales price have gone from $313,000 back in the year 2019 to over $416,900 now in 2025. Ouch.

But, don't be discouraged, you may just be looking in the wrong area.

Wallethub released a report revealing and ranking the most affordable cities for future homebuyers.

The report took a look at 300 U.S. cities. They compared things like the price of homes, tax rates, vacancy rates, and more.

Lucky for you, one of the most affordable cities in the country is right here in Pennsylvania.

It's Pittsburgh. It landed at #3 on the Top 10 list of the Most Affordable Cities for Home Buyers.

The report found it's smarter to buy a home in that area than rent. It also has a higher number of real estate listing than many other cities.

A Wallethub expert said, "Pittsburgh, PA, is the third-most affordable city for homebuyers, with the 23rd-highest rent-to-price ratio, out of the 300 cities in our study, indicating that purchasing a home is more cost-effective than renting. It also has the 28th-best housing affordability, with a median home price that’s around 3.8 times higher than the median household income. The city also has the 14th-highest Number of Quarterly Active Listings per 1,000 Residents, offering homebuyers a solid selection of properties to choose from."

Incase you're wondering which city landed at #1 of the most affordable cities in the U.S., it's Flint, Michigan.

For more information, click here.

Happy house hunting.

By the way, Santa Barbara, California is the most expensive city in America to buy a house in 2025, so you may want to steer clear of that.

