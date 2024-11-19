2 PA Cities Are Considered America’s Most Sinful

When you think of "sinful" cities, your mind might immediately jump to places like Las Vegas or New Orleans, right?

Those two cities will always be known for their nightlife, indulgence, and, let’s face it, some questionable decision-making.

It had me thinking, what makes a city truly sinful? Is it the number of late-night bars?

The number of casinos? The list could go on.

A recent study by Wallet Hub took a deep dive into what defines sinfulness across the United States.

“To identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 37 key indicators of vices and illicit behavior. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking and the number of adult entertainment establishments per capita.” - Wallet Hub

The results might surprise you.

Interestingly, Pennsylvania, a state better known for cheesesteaks, history, and sports, managed to snag not one but two spots on this list.

You wouldn’t necessarily think of it as a sinful state, but apparently, two Pennsylvania cities beg to differ.

2 Pennsylvania Cities Make Most Sinful Cities in U.S. List

According to Wallet Hub, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are two of the most sinful cities in the entire country.

Philadelphia has officially landed itself at number 5 on this list while Pittsburgh comes in at number 25. Are you shocked by either of these?

This poll was based on excesses and vices, greed, lust, laziness, and more. Check out the full list here!

