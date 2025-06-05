An important heads up if you're a morning commuter in Bucks County, Pa today (Thursday, June 5). There have been massive delays in the Willow Grove area so far this morning, and it sounds like they're about to get a little worse.

Accident on PA Turnpike Closes Road During Thursday Morning Commute

An accident has been reported on the westbound side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) around mile marker 346.9. That is the area between the Bensalem and Willow Grove exits (exit numbers #351 and #343.).

We first learned of the accident before 7:30 a.m. As of 8:15 a.m., we're now hearing that the roadway itself may be closed in the area as crews work clean up the accident scene.

Earlier it was reported that at least two lanes were blocked by the crash. So with the closure, you can imagine the traffic in the area will get even worse.

For now, your best bet is to avoid the area if you're traveling westbound on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County, PA.. The good news, however, is that there are no major delays reported on the eastbound side of the roadway in that same area.

This story will be updated when learn more about traffic in the area.