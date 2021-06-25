Panera is Giving Out Free Bagels If You’re Vaxxed

According to Delish, Panera Bread has decided to give everyone who is vaccinated a free bagel next month. From July 2nd to July 4th, when you walk into any Panera Bread nationwide and flash your COVID 19 vaccination card, you will get a free bagel.

You can choose from a wide variety of free bagel flavors from like everything, to blueberry to cinnamon swirl and more. I also like that they have somewhat healthier options for bagels like their sprouted grain flats.

Of course the rest of Panera's menu is delicious. I wonder if Panera Bread realized people might be hungover on Fourth of July weekend so they knew they would need some carbs? Genius.

I have been a huge fan of Panera Bread for years. My friends and I used to go there when we were in high school, and then we'd meet up there when we were in college and we still frequent it when we're all back in town. I love their food, love that it's clean food and feel good when I eat it. They also have friendly service and usually clean restaurants.

I haven't had a bad item on their menu and although I've been trying to stay away from carbs, I may have to slip in for my free bagel since i carry my vaccination card around with me everywhere.

Various restaurants and food establishments have offered incentives for people to get their COVID 19 vaccine. Krispy Kreme has been giving away free donuts every day and will continue to do so for the rest of the year if you come in and show your COVID 19 vaccine card.