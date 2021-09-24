Hey parents...Panera Bread knows what you need...coffee....and lots of it to get through the day. Well, Wednesday (September 29th) is your day...you can get it for free, according to Romper.

Yup, this Wednesday is National Coffee Day and in honor of the very special made up holiday...lol...Panera Bread is giving you free, unlimited coffee. Wow. Did you hear me? Free, unlimited coffee. Yeeessss.

Panera knows you have a lot going on and wants to make it nice and easy for you. All you have to do is drive thru or stop in at any Panera, tell them you're a parent or caretaker, and they'll give you free coffee. It's that simple.

The article says Panera did a survey and 1 in 10 parents drink on average 4 cups of coffee a day. I get it. I'm a working mom and you've got to keep going...coffee definitely helps. Get the biggest one you can on Wednesday...it's free...lol.

Don't miss this very important day...set a reminder in your phone...but, I doubt you'll forget.

Panera Bread has locations on Nassau Park Boulevard in West Windsor and a drive-thru location on Route 130 South in East Windsor.

