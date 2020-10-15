Panera is Adding New Labels to their Menu

According to Delish, when you go to a Panera Bread restaurant, you will now see a new symbol next to some menu items. This new Cool Food Meal badge will be next to items that are low carbon meals and are a better choice to make for our environment. Panera is the very first restaurant chain to do anything like this. A lot of Panera's favorite items are already on this list like the broccoli and cheddar soup and the chipotle chicken avocado melt. Two of my favs! In fact, 55% of Panera's menu is actually labeled at Cool Food Meals, so you'll be eating a lot of your favorites, while being good to the environment. A few ways they determined if these meals go on the Cool Food Meals, is portion control, they are climate friendly, plant based, and some are meat and dairy free. There are many other ways and you can check those out here.

I love Panera. Their tuna fish sandwich is one of my favorites out of any deli I've visited and their cream of chicken and wile rice soup is out of this world. I have one near me and I visit often. Especially because they have rapid pick up, a drive thru and they even delivery. They are super convenient. I know some people prioritize things in their life and one of the things my family and I like to try and do is be good to mother earth. I don't think a lot of people realize that we only get one earth and we need to be good to it and try to reduce our carbon footprints. If I can cut back on my family's waste in any way, I am going to do it. Panera has always been a restaurant about clean eating and I think what they are doing now for the environment is fantastic. I have always been a fan and now I am even more.