Move over Dunkin'! Step aside Starbucks! There's a new fall latte in town that may be a new favorite amongst coffee drinkers and it's from Panera.

Panera just announced that they will have a cinnamon toast latte that will be available in September and it looks delicious. They've already had a cinnamon toast bagel on their menu for a little bit, so if people are huge fans of that, they may love this new latte.

The cinnamon toast latte has espresso, foamed milk, and cinnamon-flavored syrup. It’s then topped with whipped cream and a cinnamon crunch.

I love Panera and there is one right in East Windsor where I live so I visit often. Their drive thru makes things extremely easy when I am out doing errands with my son in the backseat or when I am craving a latte when my husband is on his way home from work.

I usually drink tea in the morning and sweeten it with vanilla stevia, but I ran out and went into panic mode. So, I had my husband get me a chai latte on his way home from work on Saturday and I forgot how good it tasted.

I love chai lattes in the fall too, I honest to goodness have never had a Pumpkin Spiced Latte from Starbucks and I've never had Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte. This may be the year that I try them all, or maybe I'll just stick to the new cinnamon crunch latte from Panera. We shall see.