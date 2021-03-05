Parkway Town Center Apartments Coming To Ewing In 2022

Are you the type of person that once your lease with your apartment is over you want to move to a new place because you just love the change? Well, you may have a new option in 2022.

Driving around the Ewing area I've been noticing that there is a big project being built right across the street from Marrazzo's Market. After doing some research we found Parkway Town Center Apartments on apartments.com. From the looks of it, this project will have 820 Units and will be 3 Stories.

On apartments.com it says "built 2022" so we would like to take a wild guess that that's when it is predicted to be all completed.

According to apartments.com, staff members at Parkway Town Center Apartments are ready to show you what the floor plans will be looking like. "Professional leasing staff is ready to help you find the best floor plan for your lifestyle."

Credit: 94.5 PST

From the looks of it, Ewing Town Center will be where Parkway Town Center Apartments will be located. Banners where the construction is taking place show that it is called Ewing Town Center but apartments.com has it as Parkway Town Center Apartments.

Credit: Google Maps

Either way, the Parkway Town Center Apartments will be located at 1445 Parkway Ave in Ewing, NJ.

Credit: Parkway Town Center Apartments via Apartments.com

It has been made known that the Ewing Town Center will have a clubhouse with a fitness center and pool, as well as stores to shop and different places to dine with family and friends.